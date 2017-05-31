It's Okay if You're a Republican

I’m not going to defend Kathy Griffin. She won’t even defend herself, so I’m not going to do it for her.

Was she wrong to pose for a photo with an object designed to look like the severed head of Donald Trump? Sure she was. It was a tasteless thing to do, beyond the bounds of acceptable behavior.

You know what else is tasteless and out of bounds? How about a Republican Congressional candidate (now Montana Congressman Greg Gianforte) being charged with battery against a reporter who had the temerity to ask him a question? Or a Republican governor (Greg Abbott of Texas) joking about shooting reporters?

Or, for a more direct comparison, what about has-been rocker Ted Nugent suggesting a little over a year ago that then-President Barack Obama ought to find himself on the business end of a noose?