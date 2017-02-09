House Oversight to look into Kellyanne Conway's promotion of Ivanka Trump « Hot Air

The Associated Press reports that Chaffetz was unequivocal about Conway’s statement being “wrong, wrong, wrong.” Chaffetz has already agreed to work with Rep. Cummings to address the matter:

House Oversight Chairman Jason Chaffetz says White House counselor Kellyanne Conway’s promotion of Ivanka Trump’s fashion brand was “wrong, wrong, wrong, clearly over the line, unacceptable.”

The Republican congressman said the White House must refer the matter to the Office of Government Ethics for review. He said he and Democratic Oversight Leader Elijah Cummings are writing a letter to the office and he will also write to President Donald Trump about the matter.

“It needs to be dealt with,” he told The Associated Press. “There’s no ifs, ands or buts about it.”