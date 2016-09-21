2016 Senate Forecast

The Presidential election is not the only race this year. One third of the Senate is up for election as well as all the Congressional Districts. Most people think that the House will remain under Republican control, but there are many who think the Senate may return to Democratic control.

This is for those who have a Senate race this year or are interested in the direction of the Senate.

Feel free to post on any particular race or control of the Senate as a whole. Remember that the site is updated and changed regularly, so what is written one hour may not be accurate the next. Be courteous when responding about differences in the projections