Newsvine

Karri-M

About Articles: 5 Seeds: 140 Comments: 25132 Since: Jan 2009

2016 Senate Forecast

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Karri-M View Original Article: FiveThirtyEight
Seeded on Wed Sep 21, 2016 8:37 AM
Discuss:

The Presidential election is not the only race this year. One third of the Senate is up for election as well as all the Congressional Districts.  Most people think that the House will remain under Republican control, but there are many who think the Senate may return to Democratic control. 

This is for those who have a Senate race this year or are interested in the direction of the Senate. 

Feel free to post on any particular race or control of the Senate as a whole.  Remember that the site is updated and changed regularly, so what is written one hour may not be accurate the next.  Be courteous when responding about differences in the projections

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor