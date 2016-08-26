'This neighborhood does not need any blacks in it': Racist letter shocks Kansas family

Nancy Wirths, 49, told NBC affiliate KSNW that she pulled an anonymous note from her mailbox Monday in northern Wichita from someone who claimed to be a disgruntled neighbor forced to flee his home.

“My wife and I have lived in this area for many a year,” it read. “We have noticed that there are some black children at your residence. Maybe you are running a daycare or these are your children. In either case, we have put our house for sale.”

“This neighborhood does not need any blacks in it,” the letter said. “There is a reason for the saying, ‘The other side of the tracks.’ That is where these people belong. You have done a great disrespect in this neighborhood by not thinking of your neighbors.”