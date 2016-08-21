Donald Trump's campaign manager, Kellyanne Conway, said on Sunday that she does not want the Republican presidential nominee to release his tax returns until an audit by the Internal Revenue Service is completed, abandoning a position that she took five months ago, when she didn't work for the campaign and urged Trump to "be transparent" and release the filings.
Donald Trump campaign manager no longer wants him to release his tax returns
Seeded on Sun Aug 21, 2016 12:23 PM
