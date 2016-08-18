"Well, I think profiling is something that we're going to have to start thinking about as a country," Trump told CBS News. "Other countries do it. You look at Israel and you look at others -- they do it, and they do it successfully. And I hate the concept of profiling, but we have to start using common sense, and we have to use our heads."
He added: "It's not the worst thing to do."
Trump suggests racial profiling and says of Omar Mateen's father, 'I'd throw him out'
