Newsvine

Karri-M

About Articles: 5 Seeds: 140 Comments: 25132 Since: Jan 2009

Trump suggests racial profiling and says of Omar Mateen's father, 'I'd throw him out'

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Karri-M View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONMSN
Seeded on Thu Aug 18, 2016 6:01 AM
Discuss:

"Well, I think profiling is something that we're going to have to start thinking about as a country," Trump told CBS News. "Other countries do it. You look at Israel and you look at others -- they do it, and they do it successfully. And I hate the concept of profiling, but we have to start using common sense, and we have to use our heads."

He added: "It's not the worst thing to do."

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor