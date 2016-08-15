Newsvine

Karri-M

About Articles: 5 Seeds: 140 Comments: 25132 Since: Jan 2009

Why plenty of Donald Trump supporters will believe that Hillary Clinton stole the election

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Karri-M View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONMSN
Seeded on Mon Aug 15, 2016 11:35 AM
Discuss:

Trump’s allegation strains credulity in many ways. Even if you believe voter fraud is more prevalent than has been proved, he’s predicting that hundreds of thousands and even millions of votes across the country will be affected by voter fraud and it will be enough to change the result — before it even happens.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor