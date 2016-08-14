13-year-old boy kills self, describes being bullied in emotional note

A 13-year-old Staten Island boy took his own life after what he described as merciless bullying by his classmates at a private Catholic school, according to CBS New York.
Danny Fitzpatrick hung himself in the attic of his home on Thursday.
The teen left behind a hand-written note describing the alleged abuse by five boys at Holy Angels Catholic Academy in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn.
