Newsvine

Karri-M

About Articles: 5 Seeds: 140 Comments: 25132 Since: Jan 2009

13-year-old boy kills self, describes being bullied in emotional note

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Karri-M View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONMSN
Seeded on Sun Aug 14, 2016 11:58 AM
Discuss:

A 13-year-old Staten Island boy took his own life after what he described as merciless bullying by his classmates at a private Catholic school, according to CBS New York.

Danny Fitzpatrick hung himself in the attic of his home on Thursday.

The teen left behind a hand-written note describing the alleged abuse by five boys at Holy Angels Catholic Academy in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor