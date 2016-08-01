Military mom booed at Mike Pence rally in Nevada

The second question came from a woman who said her son serves in the U.S. Air Force. The mother asked about Trump's treatment of Muslim parents Khizr and Ghazala Khan, whose son, a decorated Army veteran, was killed in Iraq in 2004.

"Will there ever be a point in time when you're able to look Trump in the eye and tell him enough is enough?" the woman asked Pence, prompting boos from the crowd.