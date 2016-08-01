Newsvine

Pope Francis Reveals Why He Doesn't Discuss 'Islamic Violence' - NBC News

"I do not like to talk about Islamic violence because every day when I skim the papers ... I read about violence in Italy: this one who killed the girlfriend, another killed the mother-in-law ... and they are all baptized Catholics," he said aboard a Rome-bound flight from Poland on Sunday.

"If I talk about Islamic violence, then I also have to talk of Catholic violence. Not all Muslims are violent, just like not all Catholics are violent," the pontiff added. "It's like a mixed fruit salad. There is a bit of everything. There are violent people in all religions."

