Trump Struggles With Presidential Demeanor Ahead of Wisconsin Primary - Bloomberg Politics

“Trump’s negatives among female voters are climbing,” said Kellyanne Conway, a Republican pollster who runs the pro-Cruz super-PAC Keep the Promise I, referring to a CNN poll released last week that found Trump's unfavorable rating with women at 73 percent. “The attrition is most striking among married and suburban female Republicans. They can tolerate a snide remark or witty snark here or there, but draw the line at personal insults in place of policy prescriptions. Some of his rallies, ‘riotous’ language, and Twitter loyalists bring out the worst.”

Rory Cooper, a former House Republican leadership aide who advises a new anti-Trump group called #NeverTrump PAC, added: “He won't tone it down because toning it down means talking about policy, not process, and he is incapable of talking about policy. He needs to be talking about distractions.”