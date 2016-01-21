Ted Cruz Is No Jack Kennedy - POLITICO Magazine

As Kennedy’s grandson, and as a student of his life, legacy and administration, I find this notion—and the suggestion that Ted Cruz is somehow taking up his mantle—absurd. Were my grandfather alive today, he’d be excited about how far we have come as a nation since 1963, he would feel a sense of urgency about the challenges that lie ahead and he most certainly would not be a Republican.

The contrast is stark. Kennedy gave science and technology the highest national priority with his expansion of the space program. Most of the Republican Party denies climate change and has fought all efforts to address it. Kennedy believed in religious liberty and the separation of church and state. He did not believe in the right of elected officials to impose their religious views on others.