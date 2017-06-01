Is chronic sleep deprivation impairing President Trump's brain, performance?

It may not be a temporary phenomenon, a new study in the Journal of Neuroscience suggests. Chronic sleep deprivation in mice causes microglia — brain cells that get rid of toxins and clear debris — to eat small pieces of the synapses, the connections that allow neurons to communicate with each other, the study found. It did not mention Trump.

If this activation is prolonged, it could "trigger a chain of events" that leads to cellular degeneration, which is related to cognitive impairment, say neuroscientist Chiara Cirelli, who led the research. Sleep is "very, very important" to normalize the functions of the brain's synapses, she said.

"I don’t think we know of any cognition function that isn’t affected by sleep deprivation," added Cirelli, a physician who directs the Wisconsin Center for Sleep and Consciousness and is a professor of psychiatry at the University of Wisconsin-Madison's medical school. She cites effects on working memory, the "capacity to integrate a lot of information and even appreciation of humor."